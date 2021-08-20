The passenger car registrations in Europe in the second quarter of 2021 amounted to 3,405,600 (up 66% year-over-year) from the challenging Q2 2020.

Our attention focuses on the plug-in segment, which, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), expands quickly and is gaining higher and higher market share.

In total, some 574,565 (up 237%) new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the Q2 2021 in the European Union, EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK, which is 16.9% of the market. All-electric cars are marginally ahead of plug-in hybrids.

An interesting thing is also how fast the conventional hybrids expand - the rate of growth is even higher than in the case of plug-ins.

Let's take a look at the data and charts.

2021 Q2

BEVs (plus FCVs): 289,625 (up 220%) at 8.5% share

PHEVs: 284,940 (up 256%) at 8.4% share

Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 574,565 (up 237%) at 16.9% share

HEVs: 692,434 (up 241%) at 20.3% share

Total car market: 3,405,600 (up 66%)

2021 Q1-Q2

Year-to-date numbers also look impressive, as more than 1 million new plug-ins were registered (up 157% year-over-year), which represents almost 16% of the market.

We guess that soon plug-ins will also match and overtake regular hybrids.

BEVs (plus FCVs): 492,021 (up 122%) at 7.6% share

PHEVs: 537,212 (up 200%) at 8.3% share

Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 1,029,233 (up 157%) at 15.9% share

HEVs: 1,285,641 (up 150%) at 19.8% share

Total car market: 6,486,351 (up 27%)

BEVs, PHEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2021 Q1-Q2

The top six markets by volume in the period accounted for some 795,821 registrations or over 77% of total sales:

Germany – 312,507 (up 233%) France – 144,304 (up 121%) UK – 132,100 (up 161%) Norway – 69,378 (up 71%) Sweden – 69,150 (up 112%) Italy – 68,382 (up 334%)

Germany remains the dominant plug-in market in Europe right now with a volume higher than the next two countries combined. Italy, on the other hand, noted very high growth.

In terms of market share, 15 countries are above 10% share. Of course, nothing can really compare to Norway, where more than four in five new cars happen to be plug-ins.

Plug-ins improved their market share in basically all the markets.

The 6 top countries by market share (above 20%) are:

Norway - 82.7% Iceland - 44.3% Sweden - 39.9% Finland - 28.4% Denmark - 26.8% Germay - 22.5%

BEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2021 Q1-Q2

Germany, the UK, France, Norway and Italy were the largest all-electric car markets in Europe.

The number of countries with a BEV market share of at least 5% increased to 14, while 10% was exceeded in several countries.

The top countries are:

Norway - 57.3% Iceland - 20.5% Sweden - 13.1% Austria - 11.4% Germany - 10.7% Netherlands - 10.0% Switzerland - 9.9%

PHEVs - 2021 Q1-Q2

Germany, France, the UK, Sweden and Italy were the largest plug-in hybrid car markets in Europe.

The number of countries with a PHEV market share of at least 10% increased to 7.

The top countries are:

Sweden - 26.9% Norway - 25.4% Iceland - 23.8% Finland - 21.1% Denmark - 19.1% Germany - 11.8% Belgium - 11.2%

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available

*** all BEV charts include FCVs (negligible number)