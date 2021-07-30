Tesla Model 3 strengthens its lead, while Volkswagen ID.3 and Renault ZOE race for second place.
June was an especially strong month for plug-in electric car sales in Europe, where almost one in five new passenger cars were a plug-in.
The total number of new passenger plug-in electric car registrations amounted to 237,934 (up 157% year-over-year), which is 19% of the overall market, according to the latest report by Jose Pontes (based on EV-Volumes data). That's the second best result ever and actually not far from the all-time record.
All-electric cars were in majority in June (10% share), compared to plug-in hybrids (9% share).
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – June 2021
So far this year, over 1 million (1.03 million to be more precise) passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's also 16% of the total market (7.6% BEVs).
The most popular models
The Tesla Model 3 was the top-selling electric car in Europe in June (26,178), thanks to a high number of deliveries in the last month of the quarter.
This result is so high that the Model 3 is now the lone leader year-to-date with 67,480 units. Exceeding 100,000 units in 2021 is now very probable.
The next two best-selling models were the Renault ZOE (8,244) and Volkswagen ID.3 (7,101), which are both at around 31,000 year-to-date.
The Volkswagen ID.4 was fourth with 6,619, followed by Ford Kuga PHEV (6,407) and its cousin, the Skoda Enyaq iV (6,237). Strong results were noted also by Fiat 500 electric, Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV (e-Niro):
Top models last month:
- Tesla Model 3 - 26,178
- Renault ZOE - 8,244
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 7,101
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 6,619
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 6,407
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 6,237
- Fiat 500 electric - 5,065
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 4,541
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 4,301
- Peugeot e-208 - 3,968
Top models year-to-date:
- Tesla Model 3 - 67,480
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 31,030
- Renault ZOE - 30,752
- Volvo XC40 PHEV - 24,897
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 24,886
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 24,478
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 22,294
- Peugeot 3008 PHEV - 21,095
- BMW 330e - 20,861
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 20,753
Top automotive groups year-to-date:
Finally, here are the top automotive groups by plug-in electric car sales volume in Europe:
- Volkswagen Group - 25% share (Volkswagen brand - 11%)
- Stellantis - 14% share
- BMW - 11% share (BMW brand at 9%)
- Daimler - 11% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 9%)
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance - 9% share
Tesla noted 7% share so far this year.
