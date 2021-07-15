In June, new passenger car registrations in Germany increased almost 25% year-over-year to 274,152, but it's still far from over 325,000 two years ago.

On the positive side, passenger plug-in car registrations increased 243% year-over-year to almost 65,000 (the second-best result ever), which represents 23.6% of the entire market.

This time, all-electric car sales not only sold at a slightly higher volume but also expanded quicker year-over-year than plug-in hybrids.

Results by type:

BEVs: 33,420 – up 312% at 12.2% market share

– up 312% at 12.2% market share PHEVs: 31,314 – up 191% at 11.4% market share

– up 191% at 11.4% market share Total: 64,734 – up 243% at 23.6% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – June 2021

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – YTD

So far this year, more than 312,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany, which is 233% more than a year ago. It's the largest plug-in market in Europe.

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 148,716 – up 236% at 10.7% market share

– up 236% at 10.7% market share PHEVs: 163,571 – up 230% at 11.8% market share

– up 230% at 11.8% market share Total: 312,287 – up 233% at 22.5% market share

Sales of brands/models

The top brands in terms of plug-in electric car sales in June were: Volkswagen, which is far ahead of Audi, SEAT, BMW and Tesla.

Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations (at least 1,000) were:

Volkswagen: 11,518 - 6,959 BEVs and 4,559 PHEVs

- 6,959 BEVs and 4,559 PHEVs Audi: 5,297 - 1,241 BEVs and 4,056 PHEVs

- 1,241 BEVs and 4,056 PHEVs SEAT: 4,902 - 840 BEVs and 4,062 PHEVs

- 840 BEVs and 4,062 PHEVs BMW: 4,856 - 1,296 BEVs and 3,560 PHEVs

- 1,296 BEVs and 3,560 PHEVs Tesla: 4,466 - 4,466 BEVs

- 4,466 BEVs Mercedes-Benz: 4,422 - 984 BEVs and 3,438 PHEVs

- 984 BEVs and 3,438 PHEVs Renault: 3,943 - 3,381 BEVs and 562 PHEVs

- 3,381 BEVs and 562 PHEVs Hyundai: 3,631 - 2,588 BEVs and 1,043 PHEVs

- 2,588 BEVs and 1,043 PHEVs Skoda: 3,107 - 1,928 BEVs and 1,179 PHEVs

- 1,928 BEVs and 1,179 PHEVs Ford: 2,643 - 232 BEVs and 2,411 PHEVs

- 232 BEVs and 2,411 PHEVs Opel: 2,315 - 1,925 BEVs and 390 PHEVs

- 1,925 BEVs and 390 PHEVs smart: 1,806 - 1,806 BEVs

- 1,806 BEVs Kia: 1,793 - 672 BEVs and 1,121 PHEVs

- 672 BEVs and 1,121 PHEVs Volvo: 1,379 - 122 BEVs and 1,257 PHEVs

- 122 BEVs and 1,257 PHEVs Fiat: 1,362 - 1,362 BEVs

- 1,362 BEVs Peugeot: 1,321 - 942 BEVs and 379 PHEVs

- 942 BEVs and 379 PHEVs Mitsubishi: 1,046 - 1,046 PHEVs

- 1,046 PHEVs MINI: 1,036 - 778 BEVs and 258 PHEVs

The top-selling electric model in Germany last month was the Tesla Model 3 (4,462 registrations), although we must remember that Tesla's deliveries are usually much higher in the last month of a quarter. Nonetheless, with 13,719 units in the first half of the year, the Model 3 appears to be #2 also YTD! That's a big success.

The Volkswagen e-up!, ID.3 and ID.4, as well as the Renault ZOE and Skoda Enyaq iV also noted strong results in June:

Tesla Model 3 - 4,462 (13,719 YTD)

Volkswagen e-up! - 2,788 (15,471 YTD) - the most popular BEV year-to-date

Volkswagen ID.3 - 2,448 (12,915 YTD)

Renault ZOE - 2,251 (9,322 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,710 (5,878 YTD)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 1,623

Noteworthy is 514 sales for the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Official stats: