Mercedes-Benz EQS is the fully-electric equivalent of the S-Class sedan in the manufacturer’s range, so it prioritizes comfort above performance. That’s not to say it’s slow, because it really isn’t, yet at the same time it can’t quite match the quicker electric sedans that are already on the market.

Carwow drag raced the current base model, the EQS 450+ that has a single motor driving the rear wheels putting out 333 PS (328 hp / 245 kW) and 568 Nm (418 pound-feet) of torque. And in part because of its 112 kWh (107.8 kWh usable) battery, it weighs 2,405 kg (5,302 pounds), so the sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes a leisurely 6.2 seconds (nought to sixty takes 5.9 seconds); top speed is electronically limited at 210 km/h (130.5 mph).

It’s therefore no surprise that it stood no chance against a Tesla Model S P100D, a Porsche Taycan 4S and an Audi E-Tron GT. No measuring equipment is needed to see just how big a performance chasm there is between the EQS 450+ and these three electric performance sedans, but you need to keep in mind that it wasn’t the right variant for the job.

Mat Watson says they couldn’t get another EQS for the test, because that’s apparently the only one currently part of Mercedes’ UK press fleet, but he does rightfully say the EQS 580, with dual motors and 523 PS (515 horsepower / 385 kW) would have been a better fit. The 580 is much quicker to sprint, requiring just 4.3 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph), although its top speed is still pegged back at 210 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz is also working on an even quicker AMG-branded version of the EQS that is rumored to have in excess of 600 horsepower, maybe even 700 horsepower.