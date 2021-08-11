Tesla has emailed Model S buyers to apologize for the significant delivery delays that it did not communicate to them.

Many buyers who have placed orders for the new Model S early this year have seen their delivery dates pushed back several times. Apparently, some have even had their VINs taken away without any communication from Tesla.

The EV maker would have an excuse if that was the case for all customers, but some people who placed orders more recently—after Tesla raised prices by $10,000—are taking delivery before those who ordered their Model S before the price hikes.

Naturally, that raises questions among those who ordered the car early this year, and Tesla has reached out to some of them to apologize.

Hi, We are contacting you regarding the timing of your Model S delivery, as we recently updated your Tesla Account to reflect the most accurate estimate. You may see a delay with regards to your delivery timeline. We understand this may be disappointing and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Please continue to check your Tesla Account for any changes to your timing, which should remain updated to represent our best estimate. Thank you for your ongoing patience, and we look forward to delivering your Model S as soon as possible. Best Regards, The Tesla Team

While sending the email was a considerate thing to do, Tesla still didn’t explain why the new Model S has seen these continuous delays.

According to Electrek, several Model S buyers' August delivery timelines have been pushed to October without any explanation, while others have been announced they will take delivery in February 2022.

There’s even one known case of a buyer who placed an order for the Model S Long Range in January 2021 and has to wait until February 2022 to take delivery. Obviously, this is disappointing for affected customers, as is the lack of communication regarding the delays. But wait; there's (possibly) more.

According to the same source, several Model S buyers who saw their delivery dates delayed are apparently being told that they could take delivery this month if they updated their orders and accepted the $10,000 price hike.

Now, that’s a serious allegation and we’d take it with a grain of salt unless some proof is produced.