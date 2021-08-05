We’re heading to China today to look at a car that is really making waves there. Chinese automaker XPeng has produced a sleek-looking, high-performance, mid-sized sedan. Yes, it is the XPeng P7.

Design and Styling

Let’s start with looks. They're remarkably similar to the concept that was released in April 2019 at the Shanghai Motor Show, which has resulted in a striking production car.

You can get it with 18-inch rims, but let’s face it, if you are spending money on the Performance model, you’d spec one of the 19-inch options. And the car will definitely look the better for them.

The silhouette of the P7 is sleek, and the elongated wheelbase draws the eye in to that smooth profile along the side of the car. Light bars are the new must-have design feature of any car trying to look premium, and here they stretch across both the front and back, then lead into very narrow light clusters. Thankfully, at the front there's no hand-me-down closed off grille… it’s a continuous panel that leads gently onto a convex bonnet, then on to a windshield set at a low angle.

Inside, the cockpit is dominated by a 15-inch touchscreen, and is relatively minimalist in style. For instance, the two-spoke steering wheel has just a few physical buttons. The center console offers good storage, and forgoes the usual instruments like a parking brake and gear selector.

Gallery: Xpeng P7

31 Photos

Dimensions

The P7 is a good size car. It has a 9.8-foot wheel base and an overall length of 16 feet. So it’s not quite as big as a Tesla Model S or a Mercedes-Benz EQS, but is still a substantial car and comfortably seats five. There’s space for luggage as well, with a trunk of 15.5 cubic feet, which is fractionally smaller than the Nissan Leaf. With a curb weight of around 4,188 pounds, it’s definitely not the heaviest of EVs out there. And you can add another 220 or so pounds if you opt for the bigger battery or Performance version.

Performance

There are more than 10 different versions of this car to choose from. For the sake of time and space, we’ll take performance figures from the top-spec Performance model.

Here we have dual Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors of 120kW on the front and 196kW on the back. That’s a total of 316kW driving all four wheels. You get peak torque of 490 pound-feet, so this car will be no slouch, with XPeng quoting us a top speed of at least 106 miles per hour.

Battery, Range, and Charging

The top spec P7 has a battery size of 81 kWh, which is a good size. As for range… well we've been quoted the ludicrously optimistic NEDC figure, which in the case of the XPeng P7 comes in at 562 km, or 350 miles. But even if the car can’t quite achieve that, you’re still going to get some impressive real world figures, which are helped by a drag co-efficient of .236.

And if you’re looking for a bit of regen, it’ll be there, but you’ll only have ‘high’ or ‘low’. And if you’re plugged in, then the P7 can top up at a rate of 75 miles of range in 10 minutes on DC fast charging.

Technology

Xpeng is really making a push with technology and has given us some pretty impressive features on the P7. It would take many words just to list them all, but suffice it to say this car is packed with features such as forward, rear, and side crash prevention; radar; and ultrasonic sensors.

You also have mobile app control with 4G connectivity, 128 GB of storage, in-car games, OTA updates, and whole car servicing. Connectivity in your vehicle is hugely important in the Chinese market, and XPeng is truly tapping into this customer expectation.

That’s the XPeng P7, jam-packed with technology, good range, good performance, and some design language that really captures the eye. Let us know what you think in the comments below. We love to hear from people all over the world.