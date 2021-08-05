The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has been the brand’s best selling vehicle for years in Europe (not in America, though) and it’s set to be replaced by an all-new generation model that will be unveiled next year. More specifically, the unveiling is reportedly expected to take place before the end of 2021 and the vehicle that will be shown will be bigger than the current model, available as a three-row seven-seater and it will share its underpinnings with the Nissan Rogue/X-Trail.

Some reports have also suggested that Mitsubishi will only sell the new Outlander as a plug-in hybrid, which makes perfect sense given the current market context. Another piece of news also suggests the manufacturer is also looking to revive its Ralliart badge and slap in on the new electrified Outlander.

Ralliart is Mitsubishi’s high-performance and motorsport division, responsible for creating the company’s racing vehicles, as well as some road going models too. However, ever since Mitsubishi scaled down its business and reduced its funding for Ralliart, in April of 2010, we haven’t really seen the name pop up at all.

And don’t get excited that this new Ralliart-badged electrified Outlander could be some sort of special model with extra performance. There’s a good chance it will just be an appearance package featuring more aggressive exterior details, big wheel and stickers; it wouldn’t be the first time Mitsubishi did this, although we really hope it will be an actual special model.

Let’s not forget that even though Mitsubishi has been struggling in recent recent years, it is the manufacturer that created one of the greatest off-road vehicles ever made, the Pajero Evolution, a homologation special that was essentially a jacked up two-door EVO with a V6. Hopefully the new Outlander Ralliart will take some inspiration from this iconic late 1990s model.