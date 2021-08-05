General Motors plans two additional lithium-ion battery cell gigafactories for electric vehicles that will be built in the U.S., on top of the two already under construction.

We can assume that the total manufacturing output will far exceed 100 GWh annually (maybe even close to 150-200 GWh), with a potential for further expansion.

"Expanding battery cell manufacturing in the United States: We’re adding two battery cell plants in the U.S., beyond the two currently under construction. They will create thousands of good jobs, and we’ll add more capacity as demand grows."

Let's recall that GM is preparing the battery cell supply chain in partnership with its strategic battery partner - LG Chem's LG Energy Solution.

The two have launched the Ultium Cells LLC joint venture (50/50) in 2020 and the first 30 GWh plant in Lordstown, Ohio is in an advanced stage of construction. The production will start in 2022.

Construction at Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio Construction at Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio

The second Ultium Cells' lithium-ion battery plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, was announced in April.

This site is expected to support the Cadillac Lyriq, which will be produced in Tennessee, as well as some Honda and Acura EVs.

Ultium Cells LLC Battery Plant in Lordstown, Ohio - rendering Ultium Cells LLC Battery Plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee - rendering

At this point it's not known yet whether the two additional battery plants will be also built in partnership with LG Energy Solution or maybe some other manufacturers.

Ultium Cells LLC - Lordstown, Ohio plant in brief:

General Motors and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution joint venture (50/50)

manufacturing of lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles

$2.3 billion investment and more than 1,100 new jobs

2.8-million-square-foot plant located in Lordstown, Ohio

target manufacturing capacity of 30 GWh annually (with an option for further expansion)

cell type: large-format, pouch-style cells

groundbreaking in May 2020

production to start from 2022

Ultium Cells LLC - Spring Hill, Tennessee plant in brief: