GKN Automotive, the company that already sells electric drives in the millions, announced that it has accelerated its development of next-generation 800V eDrive technologies.

The company explains that the reason behind the accelerated program is the rapidly increasing global demand for electrified vehicles.

The next big thing for GKN are eDrives that will be powered from 800V battery systems. Higher voltage allows improving overall efficiency, which should translate to higher range.

"These future systems, utilising and harnessing state-of-the-art 800V technologies, are already at advanced stages of development and being tested in real-world conditions. GKN Automotive’s global experts are now working with the world’s leading automotive manufacturers to make these advanced eDrive systems a production reality."

So far, only a limited number of EVs are using 800V (usually high-end), but with the most recent introduction of the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform this new, nominal voltage level is going mainstream.

800 V is just a nominal/illustrative value, as the actual voltage might vary from about 600 to over 900 V or so, depending on battery stage of charge.

We guess, that multiple manufacturers requested 800V electric drive units for their further projects and that's why GKN is now "rapidly developing next-generation systems."

It will be interesting to see whether Tesla - the largest all-electric car manufacturer in the world - will also switch to 800V or so in the near term, perhaps with the Tesla Cybertruck. However, Tesla is known for developing everything in-house.

Liam Butterworth, CEO GKN Automotive said: