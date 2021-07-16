Tesla continues its expansion in California and in the broader U.S. with a strong sales growth, according to Cross-Sell's registration data (via Reuters).

The number of new Tesla registrations in California increased in the second quarter of 2021 by 85% year-over-year to 23,556 (from over 12,700).

More than half (58%) falls on the Tesla Model Y - 13,581, which sells noticeably better than the Model 3 this year (the refreshed Model S is still at a very low level, while Model X is out of production, awaiting production of the new version).

Together with 12,227 Model Y in Q1 2021, the total Model Y volume in the first half of the year is about 25,808.

Registration data are not equal to the sales/deliveries, but highly correlated to sales (typically a new vehicle is registered within 30 days).

Cross-Sell's registration data for the 23 states where data was collected indicates 46,926 Tesla registrations and here also the Model Y accounts for more than half of the volume (a precise number was not revealed).

Together with 44,502 units in Q1 2021 (22 states), the total Tesla volume is 91,428 plus the states not included in the research. It might be close to 100,000 then, which would mean that Tesla is at a rate of 200,000 cars annually in the U.S. now.

Tesla appears to be in a perfect position to further increase sales in the U.S. in the near future thanks to the upcoming launch of the more advanced Tesla Model Y that will be produced in Texas, as well as the Tesla Cybertruck.

China, with Tesla Model Y ramp-up, and Europe, which will soon get its first Model Y, are also set for growth.