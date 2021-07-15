Electric car sales in South Korea increased in the first half of this year to 26,632 and as it turns out, two Teslas were in the top three models.

According to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA), Tesla sold 11,629 cars during the period, which is 64.7% more than a year ago and 43.7% of the segment.

The top three models were:

Tesla Model 3 - 6,275 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 5,700* (manufacturer's sales) Tesla Model Y - 5,316

*Korean media (Korea JoongAng Daily) reports 4,652 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sales (88 in April, 1,078 in May and 3,486 in June), which would make it third best, after Tesla Model Y.

It's a significant achievement for Tesla, but as we can see - the recently introduced Hyundai Ioniq 5 easily ramped-up to a similar level.

It might be very difficult for Tesla to match the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which soon will be reinforced also by the Kia EV6.

KAIDA's stats reveal also numbers for a few other imported models: 802 Porsche Taycan 4S (specifically this version it seems), 337 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC and 114 Audi e-tron. Tesla was responsible for 81.6% of imported EVs (about 14,250 total).

The competition increases basically every month with new models hit the market. Among imported EVs, Mercedes-Benz EQA, Mercedes-Benz EQS and BMW iX3 are in the pipeline for H2 2021. Beside the Kia EV6, Hyundai Motor Group launches in its home market also the first all-electric Genesis model - G80.