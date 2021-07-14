Rimac Nevera is a bewildering collection of numbers that add up to make it the quickest accelerating car on the road today. However, going quickly in a straight line just isn’t enough and it also needs to deliver fun and exciting handling around the corners.

The Nevera was recently taken up the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb course with famed automotive YouTuber Shmee150 as a passenger. Shmee not only experienced the car’s straight line acceleration, but he also saw Rimac’s test driver throw the car around the road, making it slide with incredible ease.

It really looks like a fun and controllable vehicle that is sure to provide thrills in the corners. You can surely drive it cleaner, without provoking as much oversteer, but it’s nice to know that it is a vehicle that lets its driver have fun, when this is possible and safe (i.e. only on a track or closed off road, really).

As a reminder, the Nevera has a total of 1,914 PS / 1,877 horsepower, peak torque of 2,360 Nm / 1,740 pound-feet and all-wheel drive. It weighs 2,150 kg / 4,740 pounds, and thanks to its 120 kWh battery pack, it has a claimed WLTP range of 550 km / 340 miles, or around two flat out laps of the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

The most impressive numbers and the ones everyone is talking about when mentioning the Nevera have to do with its acceleration. It can sprint to sixty in 1.85 second, or to 100 mph in 4.3 seconds, to 186 mph / 300 km/h in 9.3 seconds and it has a very high top speed for an EV, rated at 258 mph / 415 km/h.

Rimac plans to build 150 examples and they will have a starting price equivalent to $2.4-million.