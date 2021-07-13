When it was first discovered that Tesla was building a temporary spring structure in the Fremont factory parking lot to expand production efforts, the media was all over the story, calling the automaker out for building cars in a tent. However, the plan seems to have worked to boost Tesla's production in a big way, and there haven't been wide reports of problems related to the temporary assembly facility.

Nonetheless, Tesla has talked about making the structure permanent. The California electric automaker can't keep up with the demand for its cars across the globe. That's why it's expanding current factories and building new production facilities across the globe.

According to a recent report by Teslarati, Tesla has now started moving forward with earlier plans to make the structure – more officially known as General Assembly line 4.5 (GA 4.5) – a permanent fixture at Fremont. Based on the information provided in the article, this project aims to expand the Fremont factory by some 64,000 square feet.

The spring structure has been the site of Model Y production since early last year. Apparently, it was just supposed to be a temporary situation, though Tesla has changed its tune on that. Filings in February 2021 suggested that the automaker would work to make the structure permanent by adding utilities, plumbing, electrical updates, and work on the foundation.

While some may have thought Tesla would remove the tent and replace it with an actual building, that's not the case. The spring structure will remain in place as the shelter for the production facility, though it will eventually have all the normal, modern conveniences of a permanent building.

One might assume that once Tesla's factory opens in Austin, Texas, along with the other factory that's underway in Berlin, Germany, Tesla won't need this expansion at Fremont. However, it seems every possibility to expand production capabilities may be critical to Tesla's future. If the company can't make enough vehicles to meet demand, and delivery times continue to become longer, EV shoppers may be forced to look to other automakers for future EVs.