Drivers around the world, even experienced ones, are often flustered by the roundabout that has now become ubiquitous in Europe and it’s growing in popularity in North America too. And as drivers learn to adapt to the roundabout so too will self-driving cars, and it looks like in its latest version, the Tesla Full-Self driving system does roundabouts pretty well.

My Tesla Adventure tested his Tesla Model S-equipped with FSD V9 around a couple of roundabouts. For the first one, the vehicle didn’t sound like it was indicating left (which is what you do if you want to stay in the roundabout beyond the first exit), although it did appear to indicate right as it was exiting the roundabout (again, this is what you do when coming out of a roundabout).

For the second one, the Model S immediately put on the left turn signal, well in advance of the roundabout itself and it fared even better than in the first one. However, it didn’t seem to indicate right when coming out of the roundabout, although the fact that it initially indicated left signifies the fact that the car understood what kind of road infrastructure it was dealing with.

The car definitely seemed to know that it was indeed approaching a roundabout and it performed very well. Not flawlessly, but very well. Perhaps the owner could have approached the second roundabout from the other lane, just to see if this had any impact on how the vehicle behaved.

We definitely want to see more footage showing FSD V9-equipped Teslas going around roundabouts. As I stated at the start of the article, they are not that easy to navigate and they will definitely require special attention from Tesla’s FSD team of engineers.