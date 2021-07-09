Tesla's vehicles have proven very popular in China despite their high price. Many local rivals produce EVs that are cheaper, and while some have given Tesla a run for its money, the California electric automaker has seen much success in China, even amid some difficult bumps in the road.

Some have argued that Tesla's popularity in China is temporary, and it will fade away as people decide to purchase other models. In addition, recent protests and other issues in the country worked to slow Tesla sales to a degree, though not to the degree some media outlets were falsely suggesting.

The answer for China is likely a cheaper Tesla model, which the automaker says is eventually coming. However, in the meantime, Tesla decided to launch the Model Y Standard Range in China, which is a single-motor rear-wheel-drive crossover that's much cheaper than the current version. The Model Y is already very popular in China, so this move makes perfect sense.

Not long after Tesla announced the Model Y Standard Range, EV buyers in China started switching their orders away from the Ford Mustang Mach-E in favor of the new Model Y variant. Moreover, according to @42how_, a group of potential Ford Mustang Mach-E renamed their Weibo group "Model Y Standard Range" when the cheaper Tesla was announced.

Tesla often makes big moves to control demand, and sometimes those changes are actually implemented to slow demand. This is because Tesla can't possibly produce as many cars as people are ordering. However, in other cases, Tesla pulls the demand lever and makes a move to improve demand, at least in certain markets at specific times.

It's a waiting game at this point, but we'll be watching to see if Tesla's Model Y Standard Range paves the way for even greater success in China. If it doesn't, the company is almost sure to cancel it as it did in the US. If it does sell well, it's practically proof that a $25,000 Tesla compact car will sell incredibly well in the country, and likely across the globe.