NIO electric car sales reached new all-time highs in June, as the company reports 8,083 vehicle deliveries (up 116% year-over-year). That's the first result above 8,000 in a single month!

The rate of growth indicates that we will see further improvements later this year, even not including the upcoming launch of the ES8 model in Europe.

A great thing to see is that the ES6 model (a 5-seat SUV) noted a new monthly record of 3,755 (its third record this year, despite there being the closely related EC6 available on the market as well). The EC6 was at a near record level of 2,830, while the ES8 runs at a cruise speed of 1,498.

Sales by model:

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 3,755 (up 52% year-over-year)

(up 52% year-over-year) EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 2,830 (new)

(new) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,498 (up 19% from a low base)

(up 19% from a low base) Total: 8,083 - (up 116% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – June 2021

The most recent result of 21,896 vehicles in the Q2 2021 basically matches the company's delivery guidance of 21,000 to 22,000.

So far this year, NIO significantly increased its electric car deliveries:

ES6: 18,023

EC6: 14,984

ES8: 8,949

Total: 41,956 (up 196% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, NIO sold 117,597 electric cars and over 71,500 falls in the most recent 12 months.

At the current rate of growth, we guess that NIO might exceed 10,000 units a month in not too distant future and a cumulative level of 200,000 in early 2022.

At that point, it will be worth checking the company's financial reports to see NIO's progress in profitability (quarterly net income), as it would be another major milestone to achieve.

NIO ES6

NIO EC6

NIO ES8