Sports car and driving enthusiasts who also love electric cars can now start saving up if they want to have a chance to buy one of the 30 examples of this new fully-electric, retro-inspired sports car coming from Germany. It is made by a company founded by a former Volkswagen designer, Marcus Holzinger, whose father was actually part of the original Audi Sport Quattro S1 design team

It’s called the E-Legend EL1 and if it lives up to all the claims being made about it, then it’s probably worth the €890,000 price tag before tax or around €1.06-million VAT included. That may seem like a lot, but between its carbon monocoque clad in CFRP (carbon fiber-reinforced plastic) body panels, the 90 kWh battery pack, the unique (and dare we say stunning) looks, as well as the exclusivity, we’re pretty sure they won’t have trouble selling it.

In terms of design, it is an overt homage to the iconic Quattro S1, but under the 1980s-infused styling, there’s a full carbon fiber tub, a 90 kWh battery and a combined output of 805 horsepower (816 PS) from three electric motors, which is sent to all four wheels.

Gallery: E-Legend EL1

4 Photos

E-Legend promises the EL1 will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill in 2.8 seconds and offer a WLTP range of up to 249 miles (400 km) on one charge. The car’s makers say a full charge of the battery should also last for two full flat out laps of the Nurburgring Nordschleife, with the car

Top speed won’t be especially high, 158 mph (255 km/h), but going flat out on straight roads is probably not what this vehicle will be about.

Thanks to the lightweight chassis and body, E-Legend says the EL1 tips the scales at just 3,703 pounds (1,680 kg) and coupled with the all-wheel drive, it should prove great through the corners. Its makers may also want to give it the original Audi’s handling behavior, which basically means you should be able to four-wheel drift it around corners and do handbrake turns with ease.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the first twelve EL1s will be delivered towards the end of 2023, with the other eighteen coming in the following year. If the EL1 proves successful, E-Legend wants to launch two additional models (both electric), one of which is reportedly inspired by the classic Lancia Stratos; we can therefore only assume that the third one will also be inspired by an iconic rally car from the pages of history.

Related video: