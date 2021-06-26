The base Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD has just received a second price bump this month in the U.S.

It now starts at $52,990 (+$1,200 DST), which is $500 more than before and $1,000 more than on May 21. The Performance version remains at its previous level.

An interesting thing is that it's the second time when the base Tesla Model 3 price has not increased. We guess that if the supply chain issues were really the reason behind the increases, Model 3 should move together with Model Y, simply because the two are very closely related.

Tesla probably would like to avoid the Model 3 MSRP being above $40,000 (with DST it's above $40,000 anyway) or strong demand for the Model Y demand allows Tesla to charge more.

