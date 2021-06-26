At least the Tesla Model 3 prices remain unchanged.
The base Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD has just received a second price bump this month in the U.S.
It now starts at $52,990 (+$1,200 DST), which is $500 more than before and $1,000 more than on May 21. The Performance version remains at its previous level.
An interesting thing is that it's the second time when the base Tesla Model 3 price has not increased. We guess that if the supply chain issues were really the reason behind the increases, Model 3 should move together with Model Y, simply because the two are very closely related.
Tesla probably would like to avoid the Model 3 MSRP being above $40,000 (with DST it's above $40,000 anyway) or strong demand for the Model Y demand allows Tesla to charge more.
Tesla prices
|Model
|Base Price
|Dest. Charge
|Tax Credit
|Effective Price
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
|$39,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$41,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD
|$48,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$50,190
|2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20"
|$56,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$58,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19"
|$79,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$81,190
|2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19"
|$129,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$131,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20"
|$89,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$91,190
|2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20"
|$119,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$121,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19"
|$52,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$54,190
|2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21"
|$60,990
|+$1,200
|N/A
|$62,190
