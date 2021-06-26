At least the Tesla Model 3 prices remain unchanged.

The base Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD has just received a second price bump this month in the U.S.

It now starts at $52,990 (+$1,200 DST), which is $500 more than before and $1,000 more than on May 21. The Performance version remains at its previous level.

An interesting thing is that it's the second time when the base Tesla Model 3 price has not increased. We guess that if the supply chain issues were really the reason behind the increases, Model 3 should move together with Model Y, simply because the two are very closely related.

Tesla probably would like to avoid the Model 3 MSRP being above $40,000 (with DST it's above $40,000 anyway) or strong demand for the Model Y demand allows Tesla to charge more.

Tesla prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus $39,990 +$1,200 N/A $41,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD $48,990 +$1,200 N/A $50,190
2021 Tesla Model 3 Perf. LR AWD 20" $56,990 +$1,200 N/A $58,190
2021 Tesla Model S Long Range (AWD) 19" $79,990 +$1,200 N/A $81,190
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid 19" $129,990 +$1,200 N/A $131,190
2021 Tesla Model X Long Range (AWD) 20" $89,990 +$1,200 N/A $91,190
2021 Tesla Model X Plaid 20" $119,990 +$1,200 N/A $121,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19" $52,990 +$1,200 N/A $54,190
2021 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21" $60,990 +$1,200 N/A $62,190

