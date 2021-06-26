Yesterday was the final opportunity to test the cars ahead of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race, but as it turns out, many teams skipped it.

Tesla Model S Plaid (#42, Randy Pobst) visited the nearby Pikes Peak International Raceway to do some tests instead. After all, Randy Pobst's best time in the Upper Section (02:40.86 on June 22) was not beaten by anyone from the Exhibition class (see the table here - Friday, June 25 - Upper Section).

See also: June 22 results, June 23 results, June 24 results

Unplugged Performance explains:

"Project Dark Helmet Intro Drift - UP Tesla Model S Plaid With Randy Pobst Our longtime friend and driver @Randy Pobst was enlisted to debut our Model S Plaid race car at Pikes Peak. During testing at PPIR this morning Randy found himself with some used Yokohama slicks end of day. We felt these great tires deserved a proper send off. Drifting ensued and tires were annihilated with 1020 Plaid horsepower. There is no more honorable tire death than Randy Pobst drifting in a Tesla Model S Plaid. As for the car…We call it Dark Helmet."

The 2018 Tesla Model 3 (#90, Daijiro Yoshihara) also did not clock any time, which left a single EV - 2021 Tesla Model 3 (#88, Joshua Allan) on the track, with the top time in the Exhibition class (02:55.83).

Here we can take a look at the #90 Tesla Model 3 preparations for the event:

Tesla Model S Plaid specs