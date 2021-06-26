It was tested at the Pikes Peak International Raceway instead.
Yesterday was the final opportunity to test the cars ahead of the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race, but as it turns out, many teams skipped it.
Tesla Model S Plaid (#42, Randy Pobst) visited the nearby Pikes Peak International Raceway to do some tests instead. After all, Randy Pobst's best time in the Upper Section (02:40.86 on June 22) was not beaten by anyone from the Exhibition class (see the table here - Friday, June 25 - Upper Section).
Unplugged Performance explains:
"Project Dark Helmet Intro Drift - UP Tesla Model S Plaid With Randy Pobst
Our longtime friend and driver @Randy Pobst was enlisted to debut our Model S Plaid race car at Pikes Peak. During testing at PPIR this morning Randy found himself with some used Yokohama slicks end of day. We felt these great tires deserved a proper send off. Drifting ensued and tires were annihilated with 1020 Plaid horsepower. There is no more honorable tire death than Randy Pobst drifting in a Tesla Model S Plaid.
As for the car…We call it Dark Helmet."
The 2018 Tesla Model 3 (#90, Daijiro Yoshihara) also did not clock any time, which left a single EV - 2021 Tesla Model 3 (#88, Joshua Allan) on the track, with the top time in the Exhibition class (02:55.83).
Here we can take a look at the #90 Tesla Model 3 preparations for the event:
Tesla Model S Plaid specs
- up to 390 miles (628 km) of EPA est. range
- battery capacity: N/A
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 1.99 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.1 seconds (*with rollout subtracted)
MotorTrend's 0-60 mph (asphalt, no rollout): 2.28 seconds; 2.3 seconds according to ICSI
- 1/4 mile 9.23 seconds at 155 mph trap speed
Jay Leno's 1/4 mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed
- top speed of 200 mph (322 km) †when equipped with the proper wheels and tires (available fall 2021)
- three-motor all-wheel drive (one motor in the front and two motors in the rear)
- system output: 1,020 hp (about 760 kW)
- DC fast charging: at up to 250 kW (Superchargers)
can replenish 187 miles (301 km) in 15 minutes
- Drag Coefficient 0.208 Cd
- Wheels 19" or 21"
- Cargo 28 cu ft
- Weight 4,766 lbs (2,162 kg)
