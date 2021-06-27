As the world begins to pay much more attention to electric cars, prospective buyers have many questions. As we often say, education is one of the most important keys to EV adoption. However, the hard part here is, while we can answer many questions related to electric cars, some questions simply don't have a definitive answer that will apply to everyone.

People often ask, "How much does it cost to charge?" and/or "Will my home electric bill skyrocket?"

The cost to charge an electric car is influenced by many variables. Will you charge at home? Do you plan to use public charging stations? How often do you take road trips? Where do you live? What's the weather like? And on, and on, and on.

With that said, people can still get a basic idea of what electric car ownership may cost, and the best way to do so is by asking actual EV owners. Many popular YouTube influencers have taken the time to break down the total cost of ownership of vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. Of course, charging costs is a primary factor in the total cost of ownership.

Tall Tesla Guy has owned his Tesla Model Y for about nine months. He's kept track of everything he's spent on the car. In his recent video, which is embedded at the top of the page, he breaks down his charging costs over the nine months. Based on his data, it has cost him about $35 per month to run the Model Y.

This is not to say you'll pay just $35 a month to charge an electric car, but it gives you a basic idea of what to expect. Depending on your driving habits, how many miles you drive, the cost of electricity in your area, and where you tend to do most of your charging, the total cost could vary considerably. However, there's no mistaking the fact the cost of charging an EV is much cheaper than paying for gas.

Watch the video for all the important details. Then, let us know what it costs you to charge your electric car.