According to very interesting insurance data released by EV Observer (via Moneyball), Tesla Model 3 sales in China are dominated by the version with LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries.

Tesla produces in China two versions of the Model 3 that, as far as we know, are equipped with LG Energy Solution's NCM batteries or CATL's LFP batteries:

Standard Range Plus (SR+): LFP

Long Range Performance: NCM

The data - assuming it is correct - indicates that the SR+ version stands for a record share of 88% of all Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 sold in China in May 2021:

November 2020: 47%

December 2020: 66%

January 2021: 74%

February2021: 85%

March 2021: 86%

April 2021: 86%

May 2021: 88%

Because the MIC Model Y is produced only in the Long Range AWD and Performance versions (with NCM batteries), the overall share of LFP is lower, at 37%.

November 2020: 47%

December 2020: 66%

January 2021: 66%

February2021: 63%

March 2021: 61%

April 2021: 46%

May 2021: 37%

The overall share of LFP decreases, because currently, the MIC Model Y is ramping up, while the MIC Model 3 sales stabilized.

One of the most interesting things is what will happen once Tesla introduces the entry-level Model Y with LFP batteries? According to rumors, such a version might be launched in July:

In China, just like in other markets, Tesla adjusts the prices from time to time and updates expected delivery times, depending on various factors. Currently, the Model 3 starts at 250,900 CNY ($38,860), after a subsidy (266,740 CNY before the subsidy).

The Performance version starts at 339,900 CNY ($52,647) and subsidy is not eligible (due to the price cap).

The MIC Model Y LR starts at 347,900 ($53,886), while Performance version starts at 377,900 CNY ($58,532).