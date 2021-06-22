According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company is making plans to have an Artificial Intelligence Day. He tweeted that it will happen in “about a month or so.” We all joke about Musk time, so who knows exactly when this event might happen, but it's interesting to learn that it's in the works.

Oftentimes, especially of late, many of Musk's most significant tweets are in reply to someone else. This sometimes buries them or at least makes them harder to find. As you're probably aware, most Musk tweets get a massive number of random replies.

In the recent tweet, Musk sent it out without being prompted. And, he shared that Tesla will "go over progress with Tesla AI software and hardware, both training & inference. Purpose is recruiting.”

While we note that Musk's tweet seemed unprompted, last evening we watched an absolutely fascinating video presentation from Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's Director of Artificial Intelligence. The presentation was part of the 2021 Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR 2021). In the "Workshop for Autonomous Driving," Karpathy talked in great detail about how vision-based self-driving works, and why Tesla has chosen the path.

Tesla doesn't advertise, and it only rarely holds events explaining its mission and technology. However, as it grows, builds factories across the globe, and expands its reach, it needs to attract the world's best talent to achieve its goals. It seems Musk is saying the event will be another way for the brand to bring more attention to its pursuits, and work to recruit talented individuals who can help it succeed on an even higher level.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Tesla's decision to remove radar from its cars. Honestly, it seems there's a lot of controversy about every decision Tesla makes. In order to attract and recruit top talent, Tesla must first "sell" people on its motives and means of innovation. If they truly believe in it, perhaps they'll want to hop on board.