The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is a sporty, all-wheel-drive version of the regular rear-wheel-drive Volkswagen ID.4 in Europe (in the U.S. it's simply Volkswagen ID.4 AWD). It has 220 kW of power (compared to 150 kW) thanks to an additional front motor.

According to the manufacturer, the GTX can do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds and Automann's test confirms that at 84% state of charge. A few more tries ended with a similar result (after slope correction).

In the U.S., the ID.4 AWD is promised to do 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.7 seconds.

Overall, the ID.4 GTX looks pretty quick for its size and weight (about 2.2t). Automann notes that not only the acceleration but also handling is fine. At higher speeds - up to 180 km/h (112 mph) the car is stable and comfortable to ride.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.4 GTX (2021)

35 Photos

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX specs: