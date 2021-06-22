It looks pretty quick.
The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is a sporty, all-wheel-drive version of the regular rear-wheel-drive Volkswagen ID.4 in Europe (in the U.S. it's simply Volkswagen ID.4 AWD). It has 220 kW of power (compared to 150 kW) thanks to an additional front motor.
According to the manufacturer, the GTX can do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds and Automann's test confirms that at 84% state of charge. A few more tries ended with a similar result (after slope correction).
In the U.S., the ID.4 AWD is promised to do 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 5.7 seconds.
Overall, the ID.4 GTX looks pretty quick for its size and weight (about 2.2t). Automann notes that not only the acceleration but also handling is fine. At higher speeds - up to 180 km/h (112 mph) the car is stable and comfortable to ride.
Volkswagen ID.4 GTX specs:
- up to 480 km (298 miles) of WLTP range
- 82 kWh battery (77 kWh net usable)
- 0-60 km/h (37 mph) in 3.2 seconds
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds
- top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph); electronically limited
- dual motor all-wheel drive
150 kW permanently excited synchronous machine in the rear and an asynchronous electric motor in the front
- peak system output of 220 kW (299 PS)
- AC charging (on-board): 11 kW (three-phase)
- DC fast charging: up to 125 kW
can replenish up to 300 km (186 miles) of range in 30 minutes
- Dimensions:
Length 4,582 mm (180 inches)
Width 1,852 mm (73 inches)
Height 1,616 mm (64 inches)
Wheelbase 2,765 mm (109 inches)
- Drag Coefficient 0.29 Cd
- Cargo Capacity 543 - 1,575 liters (19 - 56 cubic feet)
