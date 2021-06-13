Maserati, the exotic Italian brand (part of FCA and now Stellantis), has released several photos of the first prototype of the new Maserati GranTurismo.

It will be the brand's first model that will be available as 100% electric (in 2021), together with the new Maserati GranCabrio (also in 2021). We guess that the market launch might be delayed a little bit (to 2022), but it's definitely on the last straight.

"The new Maserati GranTurismo will be the Brand's first car to adopt a 100% electric solution. Ahead of the launch of the new model, the prototype cars are currently undergoing a period of intensive road and circuit testing, in various conditions of use, to acquire vital data for the preparation of the final setup."

The photos were taken on the streets of Modena, as the car was driven out of the Maserati Innovation Lab for the first time:

Both the GranTurismo and GranCabrio EVs will be produced alongside conventional versions at the Mirafiori production hub in Turin, Italy.

We guess that especially the GranCabrio would be a perfect application for electrification as an electric convertible is a win-win combination.

In 2020, Maserati teased "a distinctive signature sound" of the electric powertrain. We are promised to hear more about the project soon.

Electrification of unique brands like Maserati is inevitable as both comfort and performance can be improved. Most recently, Lamborghini announced its electrification strategy and sooner or later we will probably see also an all-electric Ferrari.

Brands like Tesla, Rimac and Porsche to name just a few proven that there is a market for performance EVs. If the exotic brands switched from cars to SUVs, then why would they not switch to EVs?