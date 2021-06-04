Fiat (a part of Stellantis) is going fully electric within this decade. A radical change for the brand was hinted at today by Olivier François, Fiat CEO and Stellantis CMO.

The Italian brand intends to gradually become electric-only in the years 2025-2030, which means that the transition will accelerate in the second half of the decade:

"Nowadays, in this new scenario, it has a new mission – our mission – to create sustainable mobility for all. It is our duty to bring to market electric cars that cost no more than those with an internal combustion engine, as soon as we can, in line with the falling costs of batteries. We are exploring the territory of sustainable mobility for all: this is our greatest project. Between 2025 and 2030, our product line-up will gradually become electric-only. This will be a radical change for Fiat."

Fiat already announced that by the end of 2021 it will electrify 60% of its lineup, however, now we are talking about 100% and not xEVs, but electric-only vehicles.

We are not surprised by the new target, especially since Fiat is mostly focused on Europe and small cars. The company is actually late to the party after years of neglecting EVs.

The recently launched new Fiat 500 electric is already offered only as an electric-only car (the conventional and hybrid versions are based on the previous generation, and will be produced as long as there will be demand).

The next EV might be the Fiat Panda electric, hinted by the Fiat Concept Centoventi, shown at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

One of the major elements in Fiat/Stellantis electrification plan is to sort out the EV-dedicated platforms for all the brands of the PSA Group and FCA. We guess that time, required to develop the new global solutions is the key factor why we will see the transition in 2025-2030.

Another thing is the battery supply. According to rumors, Fiat would like to see a new battery gigafactory in Italy to support its main manufacturing sites.