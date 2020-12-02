By the end of next year, most of the Fiat models (60%) willt be electrified according to Luca Napolitano, Head of Fiat, Lancia & Abarth Brands, EMEA.

In the case of Fiat, the "electrification" means that there will be multiple new hybrids rather than plug-ins (BEVs or PHEVs).

There is already the hybrid 500, hybrid Panda, hybrid Lancia Y (but this is a satellite brand) and two upcoming hybrids: 500X and Tipo. Together with the all-new Fiat 500 electric and Fiat E-Ducato, and with a fairly small lineup, the Italian brand can pretty quickly achieve its target.

Fiat 500 electric charging (from left: 3+1, convertible, hatchback) Fiat E-Ducato

The question is when Fiat electrified sales will reach 60% of the total volume and when we will see 60% plug-in models?

The Italian company can tell us that is going electric, but so far it's been lagging behind and actually forced by the European Union's emission requirements to buy emission credits. They decided to pool with Tesla.

Adding more hybrids and some plug-ins is now a necessity for Fiat, and in general for FCA in Europe.

It will be interesting whether Fiat will offer a plug-in Panda or Tipo. Panda could go all-electric, borrowing tech directly from 500 Electric, we guess.