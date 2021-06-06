BorgWarner announced that its integrated drive module (iDM) - that combines electric motor, gearbox and integrated power electronics - was selected by the Hyundai Motor Group for its power electric system.

BorgWarner reveals that the iDM will be used specifically in the upcoming A-segment electric car, with production planned to start in mid of 2023. Will it be Hyundai Ioniq 1 or Kia EV1?

It's a big win for BorgWarner, which supplies EV manufacturers all over the world, including iDM for the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

In the case of iDM for Hyundai Motor Group's A-segment electric car, it will be the iDM146 with a peak power output of 135 kW. It's envisioned for 400V battery systems.

As usual in the case of BorgWarner, the electric motor uses High Voltage Hairpin technology. There is a 400V silicon inverter and a single-speed transmission.

"Designed, developed and manufactured by the company as a high-performance system, BorgWarner’s iDM146 operates at 400V and has an exceptional peak power of 135 kW. The advanced transmission technology offers smooth and quiet operation, and the electric motor uses High Voltage Hairpin technology delivering exceptional performance. Overall drive system weight and space are reduced by integrating the gearbox, a 400V silicon inverter and the motor with a compact, 146mm stator outer diameter. The iDM146 also offers a scalable and modular inverter design, making it easily customizable to customer requirements. "

