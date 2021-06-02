Xpeng reports 5,686 electric car deliveries in May, which is 484% more than a year ago and the third-best monthly result ever.

The Chinese manufacturer is especially happy about the record sales of its P7 flagship, which noted 3,797 units.

"The number of P7s delivered in May reached a record high of 3,797, demonstrating the strong customer appeal of XPeng’s market-leading smart features. Launched in January this year, XPILOT 3.0 and its Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) highway solutions have achieved a strong set of customer utilization rates. Additionally, these solutions enable the Company to generate incremental revenues from its proprietary XPILOT software."

The most important factors that drive the sales up are the new P7 Wing edition and the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery-powered G3 and P7 versions.

Xpeng offers two models, the P7 and G3:

Xpeng sales in China – May 2021

So far this year, sales reached 24,173 (up 427% year-over-year):

Xpeng P7: 14,766

14,766 Xpeng G3: 9,407

If Xpeng will continue to increase the volume, it might really come close to NIO, the other well-known Chinese electric car startup.

One of the most interesting things will be the launch of the all-new P5 model, but we have to wait until the fourth quarter of 2021.

The LFP version of the Xpeng P7, called RWD Standard Range (Smart trim), starts in China at 229,900 RMB ($36,028) after subsidies. The 60.2 kWh battery capacity translates to a NEDC range of 480 km (298 miles).

The Long Range battery (NCM chemistry, 70.8 kWh - 17.6% more) has a range of 586 km (364 miles) NEDC (up 22%). It also starts at 229,900 RMB ($36,028) after subsidies, but in basic Standard trim. The comparable Smart trim starts from 249,900 ($39,162), which is 8.7% more.

There are also more capable versions - RWD Super Long Range (80.9 kWh NCM and up to 706 km/439 miles of NEDC range) and 4WD High Performance (all-wheel drive).