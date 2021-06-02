Remember that 1950s-inspired diner that Elon Musk wanted to add to a new large Supercharger station that will be built in the city of Santa Monica? Well, it was pushed back due to an issue with the two lots where it was supposed to be built, but now everything has been cleared up and it looks like Tesla actually wants to sell its own food under its own brand at that location.

The automaker has registered its ’T’ logo with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under the ‘restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, and take-out restaurant services’ categories.

This makes the company’s intention to offer restaurant services pretty clear and we’re sure the first place this will happen is the new Santa Monica Supercharger, which will not only have 62 chargers and extra-large spaces for the Cybertruck, but the aforementioned 1950s-inspired diner, as well as a drive-in movie theater.

Tesla also applied to be able to use not just the ’T’ but the full ‘Tesla’ logo for a restaurant. This applies to the word written in Tesla’s own specific font, as well as a generic font. We don’t know when the new Santa Monica Supercharger will open, but work on it has reportedly already started, so it may open sometime later this year.

The Tesla name appearing on something other than an electric car is not a new development, though. You may remember Tesla once sold its own brand of tequila, which the company's founder wanted to call 'Teslaquila' but was not allowed to do so by the Mexican government to do so, because the word 'tequila' is a designation of a drink's origin as much as it refers to the drink itself.