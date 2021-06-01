In April, the Renault brand (preliminary manufacturer's data) increased sales of all-electric car sales to 7,118 globally (up 183% year-over-year). We must remember that a year ago, the market was affected by COVID-19 lockdowns.

The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy and plug-in hybrids.

All-electric cars accounted for 5.3% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (10.7% in Europe) and 3.7% of commercial vehicles (4.5% in Europe).

Renault electric car sales – April 2021

So far this year, Renault has sold some 28,690 electric cars (up 10% year-over-year). BEVs stand for 5.3% of the total passenger car sales globally (10.2% in Europe).

Models

The Renault ZOE remains the top selling electric model, but not dominant like in the past. In the recent months it was joined by the Renault Twingo Z.E., which also delivers noticeable numbers.

Also the Renault Kangoo Z.E. vans are doing quite well, awaiting the upcoming next-generation model.

Monthly and year-to-date results:

On top of that, Renault's Dacia brand noted 356 sales of the all-new all-electric Dacia Spring Electric (726 YTD).

The South Korean SM3.Z.E. on the other hand is at 0 units for another month in a row, which means that this model is now retired.

Data does not include plug-in hybrids or the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).