What a great question. Can you travel 1,000 miles in a day if you drive an EV? Sure you can. There are 24 hours in a day. However, if it takes you 24 hours to drive 1,000 miles, chances are you're switching back to an ICE car. What about an EV with plenty of range, as well as access to quick and reliable public fast-charging stations?

Jason Fenske – creator and host of the Engineering Explained YouTube channel – set out to find out if his Tesla Model 3 Performance can travel 1,000 miles per day. As we previously stated, we're pretty confident this is possible, and probably not even very difficult. However, we have some key questions. How long will it take to go 1,000 miles in the Model 3? How much of that time is spent charging and/or waiting for a charger?

Fenske notes that even people who think electric cars are great may not be big fans of road-tripping a long distance in an EV. In fact, he took a poll on his channel. It revealed that the majority of people don't want to drive more than 500 miles in a day. He figures if he can drive double that in an electric car, it's proof that EVs may actually make more sense for the masses than many people think.

The video shares how long it takes to drive 1,000 miles in the Model 3 Performance, a car with some 315 miles of EPA-rated range and access to the Tesla Supercharger network. Fenske has had his Model 3 for a few years, and Tesla has improved the range over the years. However, it's still essentially a 300-mile EV, at least according to the EPA.

The video also covers how much time is spent actually driving versus how much time is spent charging, how many charging stops are required, how much energy the car uses, and how much the trip costs in total. Fenske also touches on why he's kept his Model 3 over the years. What sets Tesla apart from the competition? What makes the Model 3 better than rivals? In addition, which features could use some improvement?

There's a whole lot of valuable information to digest in the video above, so we'll leave you to it. Once you've had a chance to watch it, leave us your takeaways in the comment section below. Are you up for a 1,000-mile EV road trip?