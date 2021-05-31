In the most recent humorous banana box test by Bjorn Nyland, the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQA that was launched earlier this year in Europe has turned out to be much bigger than one might think.

It's not a big car, and the cargo capacity of the trunk is average - only six boxes fit inside. There is also no front trunk (frunk).

However, once the rear seats were folded down, the number of boxes increased to 23, which is a surprisingly good result - actually bigger than in the EQC!

The total volume is comparable to the second-generation Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) and Kia Niro EV (e-Niro). We guess that for most of us, a slightly bigger trunk would be better than the higher overall volume, but it is as it is.

Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23

Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23

Audi e-tron 8+0/23

Kia e-Soul 7/23

Audi e-tron Sportback 7+0/23

Mercedes-Benz EQA 6/23

Kia e-Niro 8/22

Tesla Model S facelift 8+0/22

Xpeng G3 8/21

Nissan Leaf 2018 7/21

Volvo XC40 Recharge 7+0/21

Kia Soul EV 6/21

MG ZS EV 8/20

Mercedes EQC 7/20

To better understand how high this result is, let's take a look at a chart:

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is equipped with a 66.5 kWh battery and expected to offer a WLTP range of 426 km (265 miles).