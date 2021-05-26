Hyundai's electric lineup is a hot topic these days as Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform and the first Hyundai Ioniq 5 model were very well received.

The company has recently confirmed two additional Ioniq models: Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Hyundai Ioniq 7.

Earlier this year, NY MAMMOTH released expected sketches of both models. The Ioniq 7 will be a large electric SUV (on the market in 2024), while the Ioniq 6 will be midsize electric sedan, based on the Hyundai Prophecy Concept (on the market in 2022).

It's difficult to guess how Hyundai's new EVs will really look, at least in the case of Ioniq 7, even the manufacturer is probably wondering about it (the Ioniq 6's design might already be approved).

NY MAMMOTH made the Ioniq 7 to look like a quite conventional, large three-row SUV with some digital lights inspired by the Ioniq 5. The Ioniq 6, on the other hand, is very similar to the concept.

Hyundai has the potential to make the Ioniq 7 a really long-range EV, with 400 miles (644 km) or more range. Who knows, maybe when loaded with batteries, it could go even 500 miles (805 km)?

The Ioniq 6 also is expected to be a long-range EV, which potentially could offer very good performance. Acceleration from 0-60 mph (95 km/h) in 3-4 seconds, in the top-of-the-line version, would not be a bad idea.

After all, the Kia EV6 GT is promised to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds and beat a lot of performance cars.

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for the U.S. prices of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, scheduled for the market launch in Fall 2021.