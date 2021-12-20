With the Ioniq 5 on sale and reaching customers in key markets around the world, including the United States most recently, Hyundai can now focus on bringing to market more dedicated EVs.

Those will include the Ioniq 6 midsize sedan expected next year and Ioniq 7 midsize three-row SUV set to arrive in 2024.

Speaking of the latter, we already know what to expect from the upcoming all-electric SUV in the styling department as Hyundai recently previewed it with the striking Seven Concept at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The key question here is how much of the design study will make it to production. We’re pretty sure the futuristic, lounge-like interior with a sofa and a retractable joystick instead of a steering wheel will not be found on the Ioniq 7.

That said, we could see a similar interior in a fully autonomous Hyundai model further down the line.

Compared to the cabin, the Seven Concept’s exterior looks more conventional and we hope Hyundai won’t make too many changes to it on the road to production. The folks from TopElectricSUV certainly seem to think so judging by their rendering of the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7.

As you can see, the speculative illustration stays remarkably close to the Seven Concept, with the most visible changes including the addition of conventional front-hinged doors with flush handles, the removal of the side LEDs, and fitting plastic body cladding and a new front bumper for a more rugged appearance.

The artist also took the liberty of adding turbine-style aero wheels that look pretty good on the Ioniq 7. We certainly wouldn't mind if the Ioniq 7 looked like this.

As with the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 7 will ride on the Electric-Global Modular Platform with 800-volt battery voltage and 350 kW DC fast charging capability enabling a 10-80% SoC charging time of about 20 minutes. The model is expected to come in two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations offering a maximum driving range of over 300 miles (483 km) from a 100 kWh battery pack.