Munro & Associates appears to have its hands full of work as the number of new electric vehicles on the market is growing rapidly. The most interesting will be in-depth analyzed.

In one of the latest videos, the company has shown a short clip from the Volkswagen ID.4 electric motor teardown. Actually, we guess that this is the ID.4 motor (there is Volkswagen info).

"Sandy and the Munro Live team will be doing a tear down and analysis on this motor. More details to come..."

The currently available Volkswagen ID.4 in the U.S. is a single-motor rear-wheel-drive version with a 150 kW permanently excited synchronous motor.

The full teardown of the ID.4 is not the case, as Sandy Munro was not impressed with the brief overview of the car in terms of innovations. See Munro Live reviews here: first impressions, space under the hood, undercarriage and charging and ride & drive).

Over the years, Munro & Associates conducted multiple electric motor research:

Ford F-150 Lightning to be next

In a separate episode about the Ford F-150 Lightning, Sandy Munro has announced that the electric pickup from Ford will be fully analyzed. It's the third electric pickup after the Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T that were announced previously.

Before that happens, we will see some glimpses from a Ford Mustang Mach-E teardown, that was already shown at the shop. See Munro Live reviews here: first impressions, under the hood, hoist review - front suspension, hoist review - rear suspension and ride & drive.

Sandy Munro's first thoughts about the Ford F-150 Lightning is to buy the well-equipped versions, like the Platinum. Of course, with the Extended-Range Battery for range of up to 300 miles (483 km).