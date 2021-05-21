The Ford F-150 Lightning is packed with features and technology so let's stop for a while and take a look at some of them.

Electric drive and Built Ford Tough

The Ford F-150 Lightning is all-electric, which means quiet and smooth operation. With dual motor all-wheel drive and tons of power - 420 kW (563 hp) and 1,050 Nm (775 lb.-ft.) of torque (the most torque of any F-150 ever) it's also off-road ready.

According to Ford, the top-of-the-line version will go 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in the "mid-4-second range."

With "Built Ford Tough" words, it's expected that the electric F-150 will withstand all the conditions, especially when it comes to the durability of electric motors, battery and suspension.

Mega Power Frunk

There is a very big, lockable and water-resistant frunk (front trunk), called Mega Power Frunk with 14.1 cubic feet (400 liters) and 400 pounds (181 kg) of payload.

There is lighting inside, up to four 120V outlets (2.4 kW total) as well as two USB ports (one USB-C and one USB-A), a drainable floor that can double as a food and beverage container.

Moreover, it has a powered open and close system.

Towing and hauling

The Ford F-150 Lightning, depending on the version, will be able to tow up to 10,000-pound (4,536 kg) and take up to 2,000 pounds (907 kg) of payload.

Cool things included in the all-electric F-150 is payload info (also used for range estimation) as well as the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, which automatically controls steering, throttle and brake inputs.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Pro Power Onboard - electric outlets everywhere

There is a total of up to 11 electric outlets (10x 120V and one 240V) with a combined power output of up to 9.6 kW on the Ford F-150 Lightning (see details here).

two 120 V outlets in the cab

four 120 V outlets in the front trunk

four 120 V outlets in the bed

one 240 V outlet in the bed

Intelligent Backup Power capability

The Ford F-150 Lightning can power an entire house for several days from its charging point (if combined with the 80A Ford Charge Station Pro with Ford Intelligent Backup Power capability.

Power output is up to 9.6 kW. With a battery capacity estimated at around 155 kWh net/170 kWh total, it should be enough for 3-10 days of power for an entire house depending on usage.

SYNC 4A infotainment with over-the-air software updates

The Ford F-150 Lightning will be equipped with the a 15.5" touchscreen that’s larger than any currently offered on a full-size truck, according to Ford.

It will have also a new SYNC 4A infotainment system and over-the-air software update capability, called Ford Power-Up.

The FordPass Power My Trip feature to offer estimate range factoring in weather, traffic, payload, towing weights and more and navigate to destination including charging requirements.

"Making its truck debut on F-150 Lightning in the Lariat and Platinum series is SYNC® 4A – a sleek, modern interface supported by a 15.5-inch touch screen and designed to adapt to driver behavior. SYNC 4A employs natural voice control, cloud-connected navigation and wireless access to your favorite services: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated Amazon Alexa and SYNC AppLink apps. Elevating the digital experience even further is the 12-inch instrument cluster, featuring a customizable interface that instills confidence by naturally surfacing key information. Animated graphics smoothly relay how the vehicle is performing in hands-free highway driving mode or how well you’re bringing power back to your vehicle through regenerative braking, seamlessly providing relevant information as needed."

BlueCruise - driving assist