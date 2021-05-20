The video above, published by CarNichiWa.com, showcases a Rivian R1S three-row SUV that's parked on the street at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. It's one of the better looks at the R1S we've seen in some time.

The Rivian R1S arguably deserves much more credit than it gets. Think about it, most of the talk in the EV space seems centered around electric pickup trucks and super-quick sedans. However, the Rivian R1S deserves our attention.

We hear about the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck all the time, and it seems to take people's attention away from the R1S. However, the R1S is groundbreaking in many ways, and it should be quite successful.

Let's say you have a large family and you're in the market for an EV. More specifically, you've always leaned toward luxury vehicles, and you're an SUV fan. There are quite a lot of people that fit into this description. Luxury 3-row SUVs are popular, and there aren't that many options on the market. When it comes to electric SUVs with three rows, the choices are very slim.

The largest electric vehicle on the market today is the Tesla Model X, and it's available with seating for up to seven people. The smaller Model Y now also offers an optional third row, but it's really only suitable for children. The only other option current option is the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, which isn't an SUV, it's not fully electric, and it's not a luxury vehicle, but it certainly has a lot to offer.

While pickup trucks are all the rage, they don't offer three rows, and they simply aren't the best option for large families. While the Rivian R1T stands to be the first all-electric pickup truck to hit the US market, it's not a full-size truck, and it's pricey. Don't get us wrong, we have lots of love for the R1T, but it wouldn't fit the needs of a family looking for a luxury 3-row family-hauler.

Check out the R1S in the video above. Then, let us know how you think it will sell. Would an all-electric Ford Bronco Sport on the same platform be a huge hit? Leave us a comment.