All Porsche vehicles have a myriad of different versions, and the Taycan was not supposed to be an exception. We’re yet to see more derivatives apart from the base, 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S that are already for sale in Germany, and the next one will be the GTS. That’s what a forum user discovered and decided to share with his peers.

UPDATE: In order to protect the source, we have edited the original text. The forum post was also removed at the request of the forum user. The text already presents the changes.

Although the how and where this forum user obtained the information is relevant, we learned that it could harm the people involved. That said – and we are sure you'll understand – the fact is that Porsche will have a Taycan GTS and Sport Turismo GTS. Yes, you read that right…

Porsche will apparently do a low-slung version of its Cross Turismo for it to deserve the GTS badge. It will probably appear by 2022 – along with the liftback. We would not doubt if the Sport Turismo became available in all other versions of the Taycan we have already seen. Between us, even the base model would be sporty enough to deserve the Sport Turismo name, but we’ll have to wait to see if Porsche thinks the same.

The acronym GTS stands for Gran Turismo Sport and gives any four-seater Porsche model that bears it a motorsports feel. These GTs are usually lighter and more focused on track performance and handling, something the Taycan already excels at according to all reviews we have read so far.

We’d expect these GTS versions to have aerodynamic aids to help increase the downforce. In an electric car, that will dent energy efficiency and range at high speeds in exchange for more grip. However, that is a sacrifice anyone interested in such a Taycan would be willing to make.

One way to avoid that would be if Porsche adopted active aerodynamic resources, such as a spoiler that would only appear when it was indispensable. It would be an interesting way for the German carmaker to integrate the apparently conflicting propositions an electric sports car presents.