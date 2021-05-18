The hottest event of the day is President Joe Biden's tour of Ford’s new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, where he had a chance to not only see, but also test drive the Ford F-150 Lightning prototype.

The unveiling of this all-new, all-electric pickup truck is scheduled for tomorrow (May 19), but already today we can take a look at the camouflaged prototype.

The Ford F-150 Lightning looks similar to a conventional F-150, which by the way is the best-selling vehicle in the country and has been so for years now. The all-electric Lightning version potentially might be quicker than any other version.

After a quick test drive, President Joe Biden estimated that 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration feels like 4.4 seconds or so (it's not official or measured any way though). He then tried acceleration one more time in front of the media.

Details were not yet announced, but one of Ford's representatives said that the battery weight is about 1,800 lbs (816 kg). How many kWh it could be? Depending on the energy density at the pack level, it could be:

150 Wh/kg: 122 kWh

200 Wh/kg: 163 kWh

Hopefully, tomorrow we will get the full specs, including range (with and without payload) that will give us glimpses about usability of the truck. A lot depends also on the fast charging capability.

The good thing is that it's still a Ford F-150 pickup truck, that just happens to be electric, which has advantages - customers are familiar with it. Once they see how quiet, smooth and powerful, it is, there should be no demand problem.

The final last thought is that, through the investment in Rivian, Ford might actually be near the forefront of the electric pickups.