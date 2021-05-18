We always love a good story that's based on an actual tweet from a company CEO. Much of what's covered related to the EV industry comes to light via "anonymous sources familiar with the matter." However, that really hasn't been the case with Rivian, as it has been impressively transparent ever since it came into the public eye.

As you can see from the recent tweet below, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe shared his excitement about the upcoming R1T, which is an all-electric pickup truck that's supposed to hit the market this summer. If Rivian succeeds with its timelines, the R1T will be the first electric pickup truck for sale on our shores.

Scaringe only needed to type three words here. Remember the old saying, "a picture is worth a thousand words." At any rate, it's clear that the image shows R1T body panels all neatly lined up, likely ready for official production.

Teslarati reached out to Rivian for confirmation and details. The brand told the publication that the R1T assembly lines are ready for production. Rivian said it is currently wrapping up training builds for employees. It also reiterated that deliveries will start this summer 2021. An excerpt from the email reads as follows, via Teslarati:

“The lines are in; we’re completing employee training builds. We begin customer deliveries this summer."

Rivian previously told Teslarati that it is already contacting reservation holders with updates regarding delivery timelines. The automaker is also working to hire people to launch a summer test-driving tour. What's more, it appears Rivian has big plans for expansion as well, since it recently submitted plans for more buildings on its property. Check out the related video below: