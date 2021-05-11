According to a report by Autoblog, Ford plans to broadcast the May 19, 2021 debut of its upcoming F-150 Lightning in three locations. One of the three locations includes the brand's World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. Apparently, workers are already building a massive screen for the event.

As the story goes, workers at Ford's Dearborn facility are covering the headquarters' glass with a whopping 64,000-square-foot projection screen for the upcoming livecast. For those who aren't aware, Ford just revealed that "Lightning" will be the official name for its future electric pickup truck that's based on the incredibly popular F-150.

Ford's headquarters at One America Road near Detroit is a 12-story structure with a ton of glass. In fact, it's often referred to as the "Glass House." It's obviously hard to hide work being performed at the facility. Autoblog says the Detroit Free Press observed people working on the building this past weekend. They were wearing work vests and hardhats while covering the structure's windows with what appeared to be a large white projection screen.

The Detroit Free Press learned from an inside source that it actually is a projection screen, and they were informed of its size. Aside from that, there weren't more details revealed. However, while not official, Autoblog says it "has been all but confirmed" that the screen will function as the canvas for a live stream of the F-150 Lightning debut. Moreover, the debut will also be broadcast at the same time on the Las Vegas Strip and in Manhattan's Times Square.

The F-150 is the best-selling truck in the US, and actually the best-selling vehicle overall for many years. Autoblog points out that a headquarters isn't a typical location for such a reveal, though we will point out that Tesla does this all the time. However, as Ford works to market its "paradigm shift" and vision for the future, it makes sense to draw attention to the company's foundation.

The F-150 Lightning debut is scheduled for 9:30 PM Eastern Time on May 19, 2021. It will also be streamed online.