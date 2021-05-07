It's that time of year. The time when companies host their Q1 2021 earnings calls. General Motors announced strong earnings for the quarter, and CEO Mary Barra and CFO Paul Jacobson took questions. You'd better bet the upcoming all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was a topic of interest.

There are still few details about the upcoming electric pickup truck, and we're not even sure if it will carry the Silverado name. We do know it will be built on GM's Ultium platform, and it may share some features and design with the GMC Hummer EV electric truck.

Nonetheless, Barra said there's already strong demand for the Silverado EV. More specifically, she referred to the "strong response from commercial and government owners as a lot of fleet customers are looking to have zero emission vehicles." Barra made it clear that GM is highly skilled at producing full-size trucks, so now it just has to fit those trucks with an EV powertrain. The CEO shared:

“I’m excited to share (Chevrolet Silverado EV) with everyone, because it’s just stunning. I think we’re gonna see strong demand there. It will, along with some other products, be an important part of getting to our goal to have North America leadership. It’s one of a few or several getting into the high volume segments that obviously we need to do and GM is well positioned to do building on the Ultium Platform to achieve that leadership.”

Barra went on to talk about GM's outlook for the future, along with many of the important products that will eventually come to market. She said since the automaker has already spent years investing in new platforms, it doesn't have to make big investments in architecture to move forward. When asked about ICE cars at GM beyond 2025, Barra wasn't very clear. She said: