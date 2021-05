The new 2021 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid family has received new, improved EPA range and efficiency ratings, thanks mainly to higher battery capacity.

The family consists of a total of nine models, just like in the previous year:

2021 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid

2021 Porsche Panamera 4 e-Hybrid Executive

2021 Porsche Panamera 4 e-Hybrid ST

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S e-Hybrid

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S e-Hybrid Executive

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S e-Hybrid ST

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid Executive

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid ST

The EPA ratings are common for three groups and we will get into details for all three:

4 E-Hybrid

4S e-Hybrid

Turbo S e-Hybrid

In general, the 2021 Porsche Panamera PHEVs with a 17.9 kWh battery (instead of 14.1 kWh) can get 17-18 miles (27-29 km) of all-electric EPA range, compared to 13-15 miles (21-24 km) previously.

Please note that the EPA EV range in the images is different/higher by 1 mile than in our stats, as we rely on EPA documents (there is probably a small bug either on images or in documents).

2021 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid

The base 2021 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid can go up to 18 mi (29 km) in all-electric mode (19 miles according to images).

2021 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 2-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-18 mi (0-29 km)

19 mi (30.6 km)

18.21 mi (29.3 km)

18.91 mi (30.4 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 52 MPGe: 648 Wh/mi (403 Wh/km)

50 MPGe: 674 Wh/mi (419 Wh/km)

54 MPGe: 624 Wh/mi (388 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 22 MPG

21 MPG

24 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 480 mi (772 km)

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid

The 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid also can go up to about 18 mi (29 km) in all-electric mode (19 miles according to images).

2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 2-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-18 mi (0-29 km)

19 mi (30.6 km)

18.3 mi (29.4 km)

18.89 mi (30.4 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 50 MPGe: 674 Wh/mi (419 Wh/km)

49 MPGe: 688 Wh/mi (427 Wh/km)

51 MPGe: 661 Wh/mi (411 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 22 MPG

21 MPG

23 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 480 mi (772 km)

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

The EPA EV range of the top-of-the-line version is 17 mi (27.4 km). The lower rating is probably associated with bigger wheels in default configuration or a more powerful engine.

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Charge Depleting 2-cycle, Charge Sustaining 2-cycle] All-electric

Combined

City

Highway 0-17 mi (0-27.4 km)

17 mi (27.4 km)

16.86 mi (27.1 km)

17.58 mi (28.3 km) EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 48 MPGe: 702 Wh/mi (436 Wh/km)

45 MPGe: 749 Wh/mi (465 Wh/km)

51 MPGe: 661 Wh/mi (411 Wh/km) EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode: Combined

City

Highway 19 MPG

18 MPG

22 MPG Total range (EV+HEV): 430 mi (692 km)

Gallery: 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, 4 E-Hybrid, And 4S

16 Photos

Prices

Thanks to a higher battery capacity, 2021 Porsche Panamera PHEVs can get the full $7,500 federal tax credit.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2021 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid $103,800 +$1,350 $7,500 $97,650 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid $113,300 +$1,350 $7,500 $107,150 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid $187,700 +$1,350 $7,500 $181,550

Specs

The acceleration of the E-Hybrid is the best among all hybrids (aside from maybe some exotics like Ferrari, but those usually have low EV range).

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2021 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid AWD 17.9 18 mi

(29 km) 480 mi

(772 km) 4.2 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid AWD 17.9 18 mi

(29 km) 480 mi

(772 km) 3.5 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid AWD 17.9 17 mi

(27 km) 430 mi

(692 km) 3.0

2021 Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid specs: