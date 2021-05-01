Forecasts for electric vehicle growth tend to be all over the map. This week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) published their predictions as it relates to the expected worldwide surge in EVs. CNBC reports, "The number of electric cars, buses, vans and heavy trucks on roads is expected to hit 145 million by 2030," according to the IEA’s Global Electric Vehicle Outlook.

Above: Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3 (Source: EVANNEX ; Photo by Casey Murphy)

According to the IEA's report, the numbers could actually be far bigger. It's reported that "if governments ramp up their efforts to meet international energy and climate goals, the global electric vehicle fleet could increase further still, hitting 230 million by the end of the decade."

Meanwhile, "The Paris-based organization said roughly three million new electric cars were registered last year, a record amount and a 41% rise compared to 2019. This jump pushed the total number of electric cars on the road to over 10 million."

“While they can’t do the job alone, electric vehicles have an indispensable role to play in reaching net-zero emissions worldwide,” says Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director.

“Current sales trends are very encouraging, but our shared climate and energy goals call for even faster market uptake," explained Birol.

In turn, Birol is urging governments to “invest in battery manufacturing and the development of widespread and reliable charging infrastructure.”

Source: CNBC