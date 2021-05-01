The Tesla Model 3 and the Ram 1500 TRX are on opposite sides of the spectrum. One is an all-electric sedan and the other is a supercharged behemoth of a truck. Regardless of their differences, doing a 0-60 mph comparison should be interesting. That's what Everyman Driver did on this YouTube channel. Although, it wasn't really fair for the Model 3.

The presenter got a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, which makes 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, and his personal Tesla Model 3 Standard Range (not Plus). In the video, he said his Model 3 produces 258 hp and 317 lb-ft. That sounds correct, but since Tesla doesn't advertise Model 3 power output, it could have changed over time with OTA updates. He also doesn't say how old his Model 3 is.

The presenter used a Solo GPS timer to measure the 0-60 mph runs. He did four runs with each vehicle in opposite directions of the road he was on. He mentioned his elevation was 2,000 feet.

First was the Ram TRX. The fastest run to 60 mph was 4.32 seconds and the slowest was 4.59 seconds. That's really fast for a 6,350-pound truck. He said the claimed time is 4.1 seconds but Ram's website says 4.5 seconds.

His Model 3's fastest time was 5.64 seconds to 60 mph and the slowest was 5.70. The times were very consistent. Tesla says the Model 3 SR+ hits 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, his regular SR should be rated at about the same time.

It would have been a better comparison if he had a Model 3 Long Range because that version hits 60 in a Tesla-claimed 4.2 seconds. The Performance model would have smoked the TRX thanks to its 0-60 time of 3.1 seconds.