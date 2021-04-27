The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 have already been officially revealed. However, there's another car in the family, and it will come delivered wearing luxury clothes, not to mention beefed up performance. It's the upcoming Genesis GV 60 EV, and it rides on the same platform as the latter models.

According to new information gathered by TheKoreanCarBlog, the all-new GV60 electric crossover will be officially released this coming June 2021. The blog points out that Genesis already revealed its first electric car, the G80, at the recent Shanghai Motor Show. There has also been limited news about the eGV70 or GV70e, as well as the JW EV project, which is the codename for the upcoming GV60 EV.

Keep in mind, the GV60 electric crossover will be Genesis' first electric model, and it's a dedicated vehicle. By this, we mean it will ride on a platform exclusively designed as an EV from the ground up. This is a big step for a small luxury automaker. Sure, any luxury OEM can just drop an electric powertrain into an existing gas vehicle, but working on a whole new platform for use in several upcoming electric cars takes things to a whole different level.

While the GV60 will share a platform with the Ioniq 5 and EV6, TheKoreanCarBlog says it will have stronger motor performance and more battery capacity, which makes sense since the car will be a luxury version of the less expensive, "mainstream" EVs. This is all part of a bigger plan to transition Genesis to a "top-tier EV brand." Hyundai shared:

“The Genesis exclusive EV will be positioned as an electric vehicle with a higher level of performance and sensibility compared to the Ioniq 5." "Genesis will be transformed into a top-tier EV brand.”

The GV60 EV is expected to hit showrooms in the second half of 2021.