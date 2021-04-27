Hyundai has some of the best EVs on the market, but they’re currently not among the quickest. That may change because the automaker recently announced it plans to launch a hot N-badged EV in the near future, although we don’t really know anything about it at this point.

It could be that Hyundai will just do a spiced up version of the Ioniq 5, with a version of the powertrain found in the Kia EV6 GT. The latter makes 577 horsepower and 740 Nm (546 pound-feet) of torque, enough to allow it to accelerate to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.5 seconds; we imagine there is a strong case for a similar version of the Ioniq 5 to be made.

There will probably be additional N-badged EVs added to the range in the future, but an Ioniq 5 N seems like the logical next step for Hyundai. Right now, the most powerful Ioniq 5 variant has 301 horsepower and 605 Nm (445 pound-feet) of torque, it dispatches the benchmark sprint in 5.2 seconds and it tops out at 185 km/h (115 mph), just like any other lower-powered variant.

Hyundai also acknowledged that it is exploring the possibility to also have an N-branded performance fuel-cell vehicle. Nothing is set in stone yet, but the automaker is reportedly testing out the formula - it apparently already has prototypes testing, which is no surprise, given the fact that it is one of the strongest proponents of FCV technology.

But this N-badged FCV is definitely further in the future - if it ever happens at all - while the Ioniq 5 N is almost a certainty. And to save you from having to wait for Hyundai to tease it and then eventually reveal it, I tried to imagine what one might look like and so I added some N bits to the Ioniq 5 we already know in order to try to preview it.