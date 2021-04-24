The Hyundai Ioniq 5 launches in the UK this Summer and Hyundai UK made a virtual showroom video about the upcoming electric crossover. The two presenters do a complete review of the EV inside and out in the 27-minute video. They share some details we haven't heard yet. If you aren't able to watch the video, we provided a nice outline below of the more important details.

Very Long Wheelbase

Hyundai pushed the Ioniq 5's wheels out to each corner creating quite the wheelbase. This also makes for short front and rear overhangs. At 118 inches (3,000 mm) long, the Ioniq 5 has the longest wheelbase of any Hyundai model, including the large Palisade SUV. It also beats the 116.5-inch (2,959 mm) wheelbase of the larger Tesla Model S. The long wheelbase provides plenty of interior room.

Cargo Space

The presenter gave a rundown of the Ioniq 5's cargo space. Behind the rear seats, the EV offers 527 liters (18.6 cubic feet) of cargo space and 1,587 liters (56.0 cubic feet) with the seats folded down. The front trunk can hold 57 liters (2.0 cubic feet). For a little comparison, the Tesla Model Y can carry a maximum of 1,926 liters (68.0 cubic feet) but it's 127 mm (5 inches) longer in length.

Safety And Augmented Reality Head-Up Display

Hyundai loaded the Ioniq 5 with lots of advanced driver-assistance features and the latest version of the company's Highway Driving Assist that changes lanes automatically when the indicator is activated. There is also an optional 44-inch (most of the windshield) augmented reality head-up display that displays driving information on the street ahead.

Battery Size, Power, And Drive Layout

The base Ioniq 5 model is rear motor and rear-wheel drive. It packs the smaller 58-kWh battery pack that can only be paired with RWD. The larger 73-kWh battery pack can be paired with RWD or with all-wheel drive. The rear motor produces 155 kW (208 hp) and the front one produces 70 kW (94 hp). Both motors together produce 605 Nm of torque (446 lb-ft).

Driving Range And Charging

The rear-drive model with the smaller battery pack has a WLTP rating of 240 miles and the larger battery pack with rear drive has a rating of 300 miles. The presenters did not give a rating for the AWD model. Thanks to the Ioniq 5's 800-volt architecture, charging is fast with the appropriate DC fast charger. Hyundai says the battery can charge to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

Trims and Colors

In the UK, the Ioniq 5 will be offered in SE Connect, Premium, and Ultimate trim levels. In addition, there will be nine exterior colors and two interior colors.