Audi and other manufacturers have made a habit out of presenting concepts that are 90 percent representative of a potential production model. The German automaker’s recent A6 E-Tron EV concept is yet another example, so with a few modifications made to the official photos, we can get a good idea what the production model would look like.

ElectricVehicleWeb reached out to us to promote their new A6 E-Tron production spec rendering and we say they nailed it. They didn’t have to do that much, but the front bumper and grille have been slightly tweaked, door handles were added and some current production Audi wheels (21-inch, instead of the concept’s 22-inch) were added too.

They also ditched the light-up front Audi badge, they slightly enlarged the headlights, and they also removed the E-Tron script from the lower part of the bumper (because no current electric production Audi has anything similar). What was left unchanged were the side pods that contain the rear-view cameras, since Audi already has something similar available for its production models (albeit as an option).

Gallery: Audi A6 e-tron concept

13 Photos

Audi has yet to confirm the A6 E-Tron as a production model, although, it has to be said, that even the fact that the automaker chose to call this concept A6 is a strong hint that it’s going into production. The manufacturer has not yet shown any photos of the interior: it is either too close to production and they don’t want to show it, or the study just didn’t have one at all.

The big news with the A6 E-Tron is that it is the first VW group vehicle to ride on the new PPE platform jointly developed by Audi and Porsche. It will also underpin the upcoming all-electric Macan (which will be a completely different vehicle to the next-gen gas-burning Macan), as well as an Audi Q6 E-Tron electric crossover.