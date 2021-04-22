It joins the Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback and Tesla Model 3 with a top score.
The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge is one of the safest cars available on the market, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which awarded the first all-electric Volvo with the Top Safety Pick+ award.
The XC40 Recharge is considered "Good" in all crash tests and also performs great in crash avoidance and mitigation tests.
"The curve-adaptive LED reflector headlights installed on every XC40 Recharge earn a good rating. The SUV’s standard front crash prevention system also earns superior and advanced scores in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, respectively."
The other all-electric cars with the Top Safety Pick+ award are Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback and Tesla Model 3.
IIHS President David Harkey said:
“It’s fantastic to see more proof that these vehicles are as safe as or safer than gasoline- and diesel-powered cars. We can now say with confidence that making the U.S. fleet more environmentally friendly doesn’t require any compromises in terms of safety.”
Detailed results
- Top Safety Pick requirements:
"Good" in all six crashworthiness tests
"Good" or "Acceptable" headlights option
"Advanced" or "Superior" front crash prevention system ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations
- Top Safety Pick+ requirements (additional):
Vehicles must come with "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights across all trim levels and packages
Moderate overlap IIHS crash test
Driver-side moderate overlap test at 40 mph (64 km/h).
Driver-side small overlap IIHS crash test
Driver-side small overlap test at 40 mph (64 km/h).
Side IIHS crash test
Side impact at 31 mph (50 km/h).
