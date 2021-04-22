The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge is one of the safest cars available on the market, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which awarded the first all-electric Volvo with the Top Safety Pick+ award.

The XC40 Recharge is considered "Good" in all crash tests and also performs great in crash avoidance and mitigation tests.

"The curve-adaptive LED reflector headlights installed on every XC40 Recharge earn a good rating. The SUV’s standard front crash prevention system also earns superior and advanced scores in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations, respectively."

The other all-electric cars with the Top Safety Pick+ award are Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback and Tesla Model 3.

IIHS President David Harkey said:

“It’s fantastic to see more proof that these vehicles are as safe as or safer than gasoline- and diesel-powered cars. We can now say with confidence that making the U.S. fleet more environmentally friendly doesn’t require any compromises in terms of safety.”

Detailed results

Top Safety Pick requirements:

"Good" in all six crashworthiness tests

"Good" or "Acceptable" headlights option

"Advanced" or "Superior" front crash prevention system ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations

"Good" in all six crashworthiness tests "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights option "Advanced" or "Superior" front crash prevention system ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations Top Safety Pick+ requirements (additional):

Vehicles must come with "Good" or "Acceptable" headlights across all trim levels and packages

Moderate overlap IIHS crash test

Driver-side moderate overlap test at 40 mph (64 km/h).

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge IIHS crash test: moderate overlap 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge IIHS crash test: moderate overlap

Driver-side small overlap IIHS crash test

Driver-side small overlap test at 40 mph (64 km/h).

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge IIHS crash test: driver-side small overlap 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge IIHS crash test: driver-side small overlap

Side IIHS crash test

Side impact at 31 mph (50 km/h).